Paterson Man, 56, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Child While In His 30s

A 56-year-old Paterson man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child two decades ago, authorities said.

The child was between five and seven years old when Edwin Chaparro sexually assaulted the victim at least twice at a residence in Paterson between June 2001 and June 2004, they said.

The situation came to light last year, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Paterson police reported the allegations to members of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit on Nov. 5, 2022.

The investigators interviewed multiple witnesses before seizing Chaparro this week and charging him with various counts of aggravated sexual assault, sex assault and child endangerment.

Chaparro has remained in the Passaic County Jail pending a first court appearance.

