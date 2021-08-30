Paterson Man, 39, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child, 11

A Paterson man was charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old at a city residence, authorities said Monday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Valerio Almonte-Espinal, 39, was arrested by members of her Special Victims Unit following interviews with the alleged victim and several witnesses.

They were tipped off by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, she said.

Almonte-Espinal was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing later this week.

Meanwhile, Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about Almonte-Espinal contact her office’s tips line: 1-877-370-PCPO.

