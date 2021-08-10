Paterson Man, 27, Shot, Killed Near School At Dismissal

A 27-year-old Paterson man was gunned down up the street from a Paterson public school at dismissal time Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Police and EMTs rendered aid to Khalid Lisbon, who'd been struck several times shortly before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue, a few doors down from Bragg Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard and a block from Sen. Frank Lautenberg School No. 6.

Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, responders said.

Lisbon was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead about two hours later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Lisbon's death was the Silk City's 24th homicide of the year -- 17 by gunfire.

Paterson's 27 homicides last year were a three-decade high, following 19 the year before and only a dozen in 2018. At the current rate, 31 homicides would end up being committed in the city this year.

