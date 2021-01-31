Paterson Man, 26, Stabbed Dead In Group Brawl

A 26-year-old Paterson man was stabbed dead during a group brawl before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Police conducted CPR after finding Luis Ramirez stabbed, unconscious and bleeding on the ground next to a parked vehicle in front of a three-story brick walkup on Park Avenue off East 22nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m., responders said.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a noontime release.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been identified or arrested.

Valdes and Baycora did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify whomever was responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.