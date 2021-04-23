Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Man, 21, Shot On City Street Corner

Jerry DeMarco
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A 21-year-old shooting victim ducked into a Paterson grocery store and called police after being shot on Friday, authorities said.

The victim, a city resident, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a bullet wound in his ankle after responding officers found him in the store at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 28th Street shortly before 5 p.m.

He'd apparently been shot a block or so away, responders said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn’t say whether the shooter had been caught or identified.

