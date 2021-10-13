Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Paterson Man, 20, Charged With Shooting City Boy, 16

Jerry DeMarco
Jamar Ray
Jamar Ray Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities charged a 20-year-old Paterson man with shooting a 16-year-old city boy over the Labor Day weekend.

Jamar Ray, who has a recent history of drug-related arrests in Paterson, was charged with attempted murder and illegal weapons possession.

The boy was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following the shooting behind a corner storefront at shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, authorities said.

The victim had been “with a group in the area of Mercer Street and Warren Street when one of the individuals began shooting, striking [him] several times,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release last week.

Paterson police arrested Ray in the area of Keen Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard shortly before noon last Wednesday.

