Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Shooting Totowa Motorist In Botched Robbery Attempt

An 18-year-old Paterson resident shot a Totowa man during a botched robbery, authorities charged.

Wiziar Johnson is charged with attempted murder, among other counts, for the Nov. 15 shooting around midnight near the corner of Franklin and Mercer streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.

The 45-year-old victim – who was an intended robbery victim -- was immediately treated at the scene but denied further attention, they said Wednesday, Nov. 30.

City police identified Johnson as the shooter, obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Valdes and Ribeiro said.

Along with attempted murder they charged him with attempted robbery and weapons offenses.

Valdes and Ribeiro said police also charged Johnson with several weapons-related offenses in connection with an unrelated incident on Nov. 6. They released no further details, however.

Johnson remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending court action.

