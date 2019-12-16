Paterson IHOP Waitress Moved To Tears By $1,200 Tip

A group of grateful IHOP customers made this holiday season an unforgettable one for their Paterson waitress.

Angelica Alicea was moved to tears Saturday morning when each customer at the table of nearly a dozen people handed her a $100 tip.

The 30-year-old server, who recently moved to the area from Sussex County, thought only of her two children.

Zellie Thomas of Paterson and his friend Jaylin Thomas came up with the idea.

"It really is a privilege to be someone else's blessing," Thomas said on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.