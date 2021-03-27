Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Hit-Run Driver Gets 7 Years For Killing City Resident

Jerry DeMarco
Jesus Herrera
Jesus Herrera Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for mowing down a city resident and speeding off.

Jesus Herrera, 65, was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra truck that struck 48-year-old Luis Arango as he crossed the 900 block Main Street in November 2017, authorities said.

Herrera, rather than take a plea bargain, went to trial and was convicted by a state jury in Paterson in January 2020 of leaving the scene of a crash result in death and endangering an injured victim.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai allowed Herrera to serve out sentences for both convictions concurrently, under state law, during his sentencing Friday in Paterson.

Herrera has remained in the Passaic County Jail since he was convicted in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Prosecutors told jurors that Herrera didn’t stop following the crash and had to be returned to the scene by a civilian witness.

Arango died as a result of his injuries.

Paterson police, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Vehicular Homicide Unit and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Senior Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Serfess.

