Paterson Ex-Con Who Served Time In Shooting Death Of Girl, 12, Busted Selling Drugs

A Paterson ex-con who was involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old city girl was busted on drug charges.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said detectives from his Narcotics Bureau watched as Jeffrey Ellerbee -- who'd only just been released from state prison this past March -- sold heroin to a couple at the corner of Vernon Avenue and East Second Street on Tuesday.

The investigators stopped the couple's car and arrested them a short distance away, then grabbed Ellerbee, 28, outside his Lakeview Avenue home, the sheriff said.

After getting his consent, they searched the home and found 1,490 heroin folds, along with another $194 in drug money to go with $691 in proceeds that Ellerbee was carrying, he said.

They seized the heroin and cash, then charged Ellerbee with various drug-related counts and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Berdnik said.

A parole violation was expected, as well.

The couple initially arrested by detectives -- a 33-year-old Cedar Knolls woman and a 37-year-old man from Morristown -- were charged with drug offenses and released pending a hearing in Clifton Municipal Court, the sheriff said.

Ellerbee had served 2½ years in state prison for aggravated assault in connection with the 2014 shooting death of a young city girl.

Genesis Rincon was riding a scooter when she was struck by a stray bullet fired by a member of the So Icy gang at a rival.

Jhymiere Moore, who admitted firing the shot, won't be eligible for parole until 2031, records show.

Ellerbee fired a gun during the incident, as well, but didn't hit anyone, authorities said. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault following a mistrial.

