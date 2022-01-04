Paterson Ex-Con Sent To Fed Pen For Nearly 5 Years For Selling Revolvers, Pistols, Rifles, Ammo

UPDATE: An ex-con from Paterson who'd already done state prison time for a gun conviction is headed to federal prison for nearly five years for selling 16 weapons smuggled into New Jersey.

Rather than face trial, Floyd “HK” Henry, 36, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark last summer to gun selling, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammo.

Henry sold two semi-automatic rifles, three revolvers and 11 semi-automatic pistols – as well as over 100 rounds of ammunition -- when ATF agents arrested him in September 2019, federal authorities said.

He’d bought or obtained the firearms and ammo in other states, transported them to New Jersey, and sold them to a single buyer in Passaic County, they said.

Special agents of the ATF, the Passaic County Sherriff’s Office, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police joined forces on the case. The ATF’s National Tracing Center (NTC) played a key role, federal authorities said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Amore of U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger's Government Fraud Unit in Newark secured the plea and sentencing.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Henry to three years of supervised release.

