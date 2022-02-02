Paterson DWI Driver With Juvenile Passenger Jailed After Bergen Crash

A drunk Paterson driver had a child in the car with her when she was involved in an accident on Skyline Drive in Oakland, authorities said.

Karina Merchan, 39, was driving a Honda CRV that struck a Ram pickup truck as its driver was making a U-turn on Saturday, Jan. 29, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

A second passenger with Merchan and the juvenile sustained a minor neck injury but declined medical attention, the captain said.

Merchan was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests and giving the responding officers false identifying information, Keenan said.

She was charged with assault by auto, child endangerment, DWI, hindering and refusing to provide a breath sample, the captain said. She also received several traffic summonses, he said.

Merchan, who also had an outstanding warrant out of Hackensack, was sent to the Bergen County Jail and then released by a judge, pending further court action, the following day, records show.

Officer Matthew Lopez initially responded and was assisted by Officer Jonathan Coleman and Sgt. Keith Docwra.

