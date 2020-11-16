Paterson Driver Charged With DWI Death Of Passenger, 18, In Crash

An unlicensed driver was charged with a predawn DWI crash in Paterson that killed an 18-year-old passenger over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Lawan A. Henry, 23, of Paterson was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS that slammed into several unoccupied vehicles on Broadway between East 30th and East 29th streets shortly before 4 a.m., they said.

In the sedan with Henry were three passengers, including city resident Xavier Ortiz, who was pronounced dead at the scene a little more than a half-hour later.

The other two passengers remained hospitalized with serious injuries at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Henry, meanwhile, bailed out and ran, they said.

He was arrested hours later and was ordered held by a judge during a first appearance Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Henry is charged with first-degree DWI death by auto, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and injury, DWI assault by auto and causing death and serious injury while driving unlicensed.

