Paterson Detectives Seize 2,162 Heroin Folds, Coke, Xanax, Loaded Gun From Accused Dealer, 23

Paterson police detectives nabbed a 23-year-old drug dealer with 2,162 heroin folds, cocaine, Xanax, Percocet and a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Detectives also seized more than $1,100 in drug cash when they raided the second-floor Madison Avenue apartment of Justin Velez off Market Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Velez was carrying 100 heroin folds when they arrested him moments earlier, Speziale said.

In his apartment, the director said, police found a .380-caliber Keltec handgun loaded with hollow- and ball-point rounds.

Also seized, he said, were:

2,062 heroin folds;

69 Oxycodone pills;

59 Percocet pills;

39 Xanax pills;

a small amount of cocaine.

Velez remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with 18 total drug and weapons offenses.

