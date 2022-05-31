Paterson Detectives Nab Fleeing Teen With Gun

Paterson police detectives quickly chased down a 17-year-old East Orange resident who they said was carrying a handgun.

Detectives Luis Roca, Joseph Aboyoun, Brian Culmone, John Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin were on a special detail focusing on reducing violent crime, quality of life offenses and weapons incidents when they spotted the teen at the corner of Union Avenue and Jasper Street over the Memorial Day weekend.

Seeing them headed his way, the teen took off on foot down Jasper Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Gary grabbed the .45-caliber Interarms semi-automatic handgun while his partners seized the juvenile, who was later sent to the Passaic County Youth Detention Center in Haledon.

The gun was sent to New Jersey State Police for ballistics testing to determine whether it may have been fired during a crime.

