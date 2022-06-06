Paterson Detectives Nab 16-Year-Old Street Dealer With Gun, Heroin, Crack

Paterson detectives busted a 16-year-old city boy Monday with dozens of heroin folds, several vials of crack and a loaded gun, authorities said.

Investigators working the "hot spot" neighborhood on and around the corner of 10th Avenue and 26th Street watched as the teen adjusted and then removed the gun from his waistband, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Leaving the gun in a windbreaker, the boy crossed the street before the detectives moved in and grabbed him outside a local market, Speziale said.

They found the teen carrying 38 heroin folds and six vials of crack, retrieved the 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun and took him into custody, the director said.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the juvenile charging him with drug and weapons offenses, as well as having an illegal high-capacity magazine.

