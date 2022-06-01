Paterson Dad Charged With Child Sex Abuse

A married father from Paterson sexually abused a child over the past five years, authorities charged.

Giovani Aguilar, 35, was arrested after Special Victims Unit detectives interviewed the victim and others, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The victim, now 13, “disclosed being sexual assaulted by [Aguilar] since the age of 8” at a residence in Paterson, she said.

Aguilar – who recently worked for a company that makes ultrasound accessories -- remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a pre-teen, sexual assault and child endangerment.

A detention hearing was being scheduled for next week, the prosecutor said.

Valdes also asked that anyone with anyone with additional information about Aguilar contact her office on its anonymous tips line: 1-877-370-PCPO.

