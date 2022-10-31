Passing Of Upper Saddle River Firefighting Veteran Follows Death Of Fellow Area Responder

Already reeling from the death of a local firefighter following an intense house blaze, the community of area responders sadly learned that they'd lost another.

Upper Saddle River Firefighter Alex Moss, 54, had dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the service of others.

Colleagues officially announced his death early Sunday evening, Oct. 30:

"It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announces the untimely passing and Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Alex Moss. Please keep the Moss family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this tough time. Arrangements will be posted when they become available."

Tributes have continued to mount since then.

"Best Husband, Father, Son, Neighbor, Friend, Fireman, Fisherman, Car collector," wrote Bobbye Duren Laubenheimer. "The most engaging smile of anyone I know."

Kathie Striano-Durante called Moss "such a sweet man who gave to his community. Wonderful family man."

The news came shortly after another area firefighter, Kevin May of Westwood, was laid to rest.

May had experienced chest pains and had difficulty breathing the morning after a five-alarm house fire in Upper Saddle River on Oct. 16.

He was hospitalized, a stent was inserted and he was released on Oct. 20.

May died in his sleep a week ago, fellow responders said. His funeral was on Friday, Oct. 28.

Arrangements for Alex Moss had yet to be announced as of Monday morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.