Passenger Freed By Police, Others By Firefighters Following Horrific Overnight Ridgewood Crash

A rear passenger got thrown onto the front seat in a horrific overnight crash in Ridgewood at the Glen Rock border, responders said.

Police from the village and the borough teamed up to pry open a rear door and free the severely injured passenger, who was initially unconscious but breathing, following the crash at Rock Road and Lincoln Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.

The victim, who was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, had gotten bounced around when the vehicle hit several trees and multiple airbags deployed, responders said.

The driver and front-seat passenger were freed by firefighters and taken to St. Joe's with serious injuries, as well, they said.

Ridgewood police were investigating.

Further information was forthcoming.

