Passaic Woman Charged With DWI Hit-Run Of Pedestrian, 70

A Passaic driver was drunk when she sped off after hitting a 70-year-old pedestrian last month, authorities said.

Luisa Eusebio-Urena, 37, surrendered at city police headquarters in connection with the April 11 crash, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman announced Thursday.

The victim had been crossing Main Avenue near Pennington Avenue when he was struck and seriously injured around 5 a.m. that day, they said. He was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Police charged Eusebio-Urena with DWI assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash and endangering an injured victim, then released her on a summons to answer the charges in court under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.