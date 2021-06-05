Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man, 29, Throws 60-Year-Old Mom Off Jersey City Balcony, Killing Her, Prosecutor Says
News

Passaic Woman Charged With DWI Hit-Run Of Pedestrian, 70

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Luisa Eusebio-Urena
Luisa Eusebio-Urena Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic driver was drunk when she sped off after hitting a 70-year-old pedestrian last month, authorities said.

Luisa Eusebio-Urena, 37, surrendered at city police headquarters in connection with the April 11 crash, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman announced Thursday.

The victim had been crossing Main Avenue near Pennington Avenue when he was struck and seriously injured around 5 a.m. that day, they said. He was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Police charged Eusebio-Urena with DWI assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash and endangering an injured victim, then released her on a summons to answer the charges in court under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.