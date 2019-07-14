Passaic Teen Challenges ICE Agents During Raid

A Passaic teen who refused to open to the door for apparent ICE agents recalled the terrifying experience in a recent New York Times article.

The girl -- Liza, who lives with her parents-- said she was startled awake at 1 a.m. Sunday by knock on the door by people she believed to be ICE agents, the article says.

“'They said, ‘We need to talk to you, can you come outside, can you open the door?’" The Times reports.

"'I said, ‘Do you have permission to come inside my house, do you have a paper?’'"

Liza saw several "know your rights" posts on Instagram -- and knew not to open her door.

The alleged agents told the girl they weren't trying to come inside the house but only wanted to speak to her.

Still, the teen refused.

The agents left briefly but returned, this time with more, around 5 a.m., according to the report. They surrounded the house with flashlights and continued banging on the doors and windows,

Liza ran upstairs to her parents' room to hide in the dark -- "too scared to look outside," The Times says.

The agents eventually left -- but Liza and others still live in fear.

The raid was one of many launched by the Trump administration this weekend, targeting undocumented migrants and their children. The raids are meant to enforce deportation orders against nearly 2,000 new migrants who are not authorized to stay in the U.S., NYT says.

