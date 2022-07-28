PASSAIC SHOOTINGS: Two Caught, One Sought

Two men were being held and a third was being sought in connection with a pair of shootings less than an hour apart in Passaic, authorities said.

Brandon Morales, 18, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man in the area of Passaic Street and 8th Street around 9 p.m. last Thursday.

Morales, who was arrested in the area of Passaic and State streets on Sunday, remained held this Thursday, July 28, in the Passaic County Jail.

The shooting for which he’s charged came less than an hour after gunfire five blocks away, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

A bullet struck a building on Passaic Street at 3rd Street, but no victims were located, Valdes and Guzman said in a brief statement.

Warrants were issued for the arrests of Kevin Torres, who was later captured in the area of the second shooting and remained held in the Passaic County Jail, and Brandon Moran, who remained at large, they said.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession. Moran is also charged with criminal mischief.

Valdes and Guzman didn’t explain the purported connection between the shootings.

They did say that both Morales and Torres are due for first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Thursday.

