Passaic Sheriff: Man Caught Throwing Block Through Forensics Office Window

A repeat offender with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Thursday after he threw a concrete block through the front windows of the Passaic County Sheriff's forensic investigations unit, authorities said.

A witness pointed officers to Carl Belton, 50, after the window at the Bureau of Criminal Identification near the Passaic County Jail at Marshall and Grand street was smashed, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Surveillance video confirmed that it was him, the sheriff said.

Belton had outstanding warrants from Bloomfield (drinking in public), Trenton (the same, plus disorderly conduct), Ewing (littering) and Ho-Ho-Kus (disorderly conduct), Berdnik said.

He was charged with criminal mischief and destruction of county property before being released pending a court hearing.

