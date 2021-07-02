Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Passaic Sheriff: Clifton Man Trafficked Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
James K. Delillo Jr.
James K. Delillo Jr. Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Clifton man was caught trafficking child porn, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said Sunday.

Detectives from the sheriff's Internet Crime Against Children Task Force arrested James K. Delillo Jr., 30, after finding images of child sexual abuse sent via an alias email account, Berdnik said.

They also seized electronic devices at his Greglawn Drive home that were being analyzed for additional evidence, the sheriff said.

Delillo was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of possession, maintaining and distributing child pornography.

Berdnik thanked Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes's office for its assistance.

