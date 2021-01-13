Passaic Sewerage Commission Employee From Bergen Charged With Bribing Senior Official

A Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission employee from Hillsdale got caught bribing a senior official to help his career, state authorities charged.

Omid Bayati, 39, was working at the agency's offices in Newark when he split a $1,200 payment to the official between a check -- under an account with an unaffiliated organization – and cash, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Bayati thought the payment would get him “help in procuring promotional opportunities within the PVSC and in politics broadly,” the attorney general said. “Specifically, he allegedly asked for special consideration and assistance from the PVSC senior official.”

The PVSC is a state agency responsible for managing and regulating the collection and disposal of wastewater generated in a four-county area along the Passaic Valley River Basin, encompassing parts of Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson counties.

The sewerage commission referred the case to Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

An investigation by the corruption bureaus of both the State Police and OPIA produced bribery related charges against Bayati, who’s being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Samantha Keleher and Law Clerk Samantha Thoma, Grewal said.

