Passaic Police Officer Injured In Crash

A Passaic police officer was hospitalized after a crash that toppled a utility pole.

"Thankfully it's a one-car accident and the officer is doing well," Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Schaer said after Friday night's crash at Main Avenue and Prospect Street. "We expect his injuries to be minor and that he'll make a full recovery."

The busy intersection remained closed while the crash was investigated and repairs were made. The wrecked city police SUV was towed.

Specifics about the crash, including the cause, won't be available until the investigation was completed, authorities said.

"He is doing OK," Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said of the officer. "Everyone is safe. Everyone is fine. Everyone is OK."

Deputy Chief Louis Gentile urged drivers to pull over or stop safely when they hear sirens or see flashing lights.

