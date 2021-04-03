Passaic Man Shot In Neck At Housing Project

A 26-year-old Passaic man was shot in the neck overnight at a city public housing development, authorities confirmed.

“Evidence of a crime scene was located outside and inside the building” at Speer Village on Aspen Place and State Street just off Route 21 shortly after 1 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of the non-fatal wound, Valdes and Guzman said in a brief joint release.

They didn’t say whether anyone in particular was suspected or had been identified.

They did ask that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigator contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Detective Bureau: (973) 365-3900.

