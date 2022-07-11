Passaic Man Charged In Clifton Stabbing

UPDATE: A Passaic resident was charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man two weeks ago in Clifton, authorities said.

Paul Ramirez, 42, stabbed the 24-year-old victim near the corner of Ackerman and Randolph avenues shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 26, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

They didn’t offer a possible motive, nor did they say what type of weapon was used -- or whether it had been recovered.

Valdes and Rinaldi did say that the victim, who's also from Passaic, was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for a non-fatal wound and that Ramirez was identified as his assailant.

An arrest warrant was issued and Ramirez was seized on the Jewett Avenue side of Clifton Avenue in Clifton shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, they said.

Ramirez remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons possession, records show.

