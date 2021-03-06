Passaic Man, 66, Charged With Rape

Surveillance video led to the arrest of a 66-year-old Passaic man for rape, authorities said.

The victim reported being sexually assaulted by Larry Mayfield the night of April 21, they said.

City investigators interviewed the victim, as well as several witnesses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said Thursday in a joint release.

They also retrieved evidence that included surveillance footage, they said, without identifying where it’s from.

Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez on Wednesday ordered that Mayfield remain held in the Passaic County Jail pending trial on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.