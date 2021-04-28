Passaic Man, 40, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults On Child

A Passaic man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually abusing a child several times over the course of nearly a year, authorities said.

Edu Roldan-Lopez, 40, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Louis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Passaic police had received a report in late January, after which detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the child and more than one witness, they said.

The youngster “reported being sexually abused [Roldan-Lopez] on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Passaic between October 2017 and December 2018,” the release says.

Roldan-Lopez remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes' Major Crimes Division's Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.