Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bias Incident: Bergen Man Shouts At Asian Customer That Chinese Caused COVID, Police Say
News

Passaic Man, 40, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults On Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Edu Roldan-Lopez
Edu Roldan-Lopez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually abusing a child several times over the course of nearly a year, authorities said.

Edu Roldan-Lopez, 40, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Louis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Passaic police had received a report in late January, after which detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the child and more than one witness, they said.

The youngster “reported being sexually abused [Roldan-Lopez] on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Passaic between October 2017 and December 2018,” the release says.

Roldan-Lopez remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes' Major Crimes Division's Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.