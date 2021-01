Passaic firefighters kept a Christmas tree blaze from spreading Sunday night.

A firefighter was hospitalized with a cut on his right hand in the two-alarm Passaic Avenue blaze, which broke out around 9 p.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked it down before Battalion Chief Hayowyk declared the fire under control in under 40 minutes.

The residents got out OK.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Paterson and Clifton.

