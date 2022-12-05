Passaic County Pedophile Who Tried To Get Victim To Change Story Gets 30 Years Without Parole

UPDATE: A convicted pedophile from Clifton must spend the next 30 years in prison before he’ll be eligible for parole for sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years.

Alfredo Hernandez-Sanchez, 36, was convicted by jurors in Paterson this past April of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Investigators from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office seized Hernandez-Sanchez after being alerted by Clifton police in June 2018.

The victim, who was 15 at the time, “reported being sexually abused by [Hernandez-Sanchez] for a number of years” at her residence in Clifton beginning in 2014, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

After the detectives arrested him, Hernandez-Sanchez “wrote a letter to the child victim from the Passaic County Jail apologizing to her and asking her to help him by changing the sworn statement she initially provided” to them, Valdes said.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured the conviction and subsequent 45-year sentence, 85% of which Hernandez-Sanchez must serve.

Hernandez-Sanchez remained held Monday, Dec. 5, in the Bergen County Jail pending assignment to a state prison.

He’ll also be subject to parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration for life following his release.

