Passaic County Executor Charged With Pocketing $75,000

An estate executor from Passaic County diverted $75,000 for her own entertainment, to pay credit card bills and for other personal purposes, authorities charged.

Nancy Williams, 64, “was responsible for distributing the assets of the estate to the beneficiary,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

“Instead, Williams illegally took the assets of the estate and converted the assets to her own use” for two years, beginning in August 2016, Valdes said.

Members of her Financial Crimes Unit charged Williams with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, misapplication of entrusted property and money laundering.

She remained free pending court action.

ALSO SEE: Prosecutor: Bergen Woman, 73, Created Bogus Identity To Scam $37,000 In Social Security Funds

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.