Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Parking Ticket, Spit Lead To Lyndhurst Jewelry Store Burglar Who Stole Costume Bling
News

Passaic County Driver Hospitalized In DUI Glen Rock Crash: No License, Registration, Insurance

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE) for DAILY VOICE

A West Milford motorist driving without a license, registration or insurance was under the influence of drugs when his car crashed into another vehicle in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Responders rushed Jeffrey Spurlock of Hewitt to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after it appeared he suffered an overdose behind the wheel of a 2006 Nissan before it struck another vehicle at Rock Road and Maple Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Spurlock, 52, who authorities said was the only one hospitalized in the crash, has a history of minor drug-related arrests, mostly involving heroin, records show.

Glen Rock police charged him with driving under the influence, careless driving and failing to produce the necessary licensing, registration and insurance documents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.