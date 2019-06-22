Contact Us
Pascack Valley Junior Police Academy: Most Recruits Ever In NJ Get CPR Certification

Jerry DeMarco
Police from Washington Township, Westwood and Emerson coordinate and direct the Pascack Valley JPA, the oldest and largest junior police academy in Bergen County.
Police from Washington Township, Westwood and Emerson coordinate and direct the Pascack Valley JPA, the oldest and largest junior police academy in Bergen County. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Pascack Valley JPA

Nearly 100 members of the Pascack Junior Police Academy will be certified in CPR – the largest number ever in New Jersey, authorities said.

LifeSavers and the American Heart Association are donating the instructional kits for every recruit, ages 10 to 14, they said.

Police from Washington Township, Westwood and Emerson coordinate and direct the Pascack Valley JPA, the oldest and largest junior police academy in Bergen County.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Westwood Regional High School, 701 Ridgewood Road in Washington Township.

