PA's Damar Hamlin Collapses During On Field During Bills Game

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native out of Pennsylvania suffered a scary injury that shut down a much-anticipated Monday Night Football game against his squad and the Cincinnati Bengals.

With less than six minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Hamlin, 24, tried to take down Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, leading to an uneasy scene that played out on the field in front of millions.

Hamlin was initially able to get up on his feet, but then collapsed to the ground unprompted. He received CPR and oxygen on the field, was placed on a stretcher, and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance that made an unusual on-field appearance.

The incident led to multiple players on both teams - who were sent back to the locker room following a discussion between coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, who spoke on the field before their respective teams opted to suspend the game - breaking down as trainers and paramedics tended to Hamlin.

The game's outcome is pending a decision from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Hamlin worked his way up to a starting position this year in his third season with the Bills. He played his college ball at Pittsburgh before becoming a sixth-round pick to the Bills.

“We're getting further and further away from football and life and death,” ESPN commentator Joe Buck said on Monday Night Football following the injury. “We will continue to pray and hold our breath as we are in a holding pattern after what transpired on this field just now in Cincinnati.”

It is unclear whether the game will be resumed on Monday night as officials and both teams await more information on Hamlin's condition.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.