Parsippany-Troy Hills Is No 'Sanctuary City', Town Council Says

Parsippany officials voted to oppose New Jersey's designation as a so-called "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants.
Photo Credit: Google

Parsippany-Troy Hills is among a handful of communities in the state to formally register opposition to state rules limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents looking for undocumented immigrants, 101.5 radio reported.

The council approved a resolution April 16 expressing opposition to New Jersey's status as a "sanctuary city" where police will not inquire about citizenship status in the course of criminal investigations, per rules enacted by the state Attorney General's office earlier this year. The rules are designed in part to ensure that undocumented immigrants feel safe cooperating with local police.

The rules also prevent jails from holding inmates indefinitely on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The rules do not prevent law enforcement from detaining or investigating undocumented immigrants who commit a crime not related to their immigration status.

President Donald Trump and officials in his administration have harshly criticized states that have identified themselves with the unofficial sanctuary city designation. Other states and communities have vowed to fully cooperate with ICE in locating and detaining those in the country illegally.

It was unclear what practical effect the Parsippany resolution would have. Council members disagreed sharply over the resolution's wording and over technical aspects of the state's Immigrant Trust Directive.

