Park Ridge PD: Employee Finds Burglar From Bergenfield In Borough Business

An employee chased a burglar after finding him in a Park Ridge business, said police who tracked down and arrested him.

Christo Meneses, 20, of Bergenfield had stolen and damaged the business’ van hours earlier when the worker found him behind the register shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Joseph Madden said.

Meneses grabbed some cash and bolted as the employee unsuccessfully tried to chase him down, Madden said.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and contacted detectives, as well as a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

They spotted Meneses walking down the street from the burglarized business less than a half-hour later and arrested him for the cash register break-in, the chief said.

They also determined that he’d stolen the van hours earlier, he said.

All of the proceeds were recovered, Madden said.

Meneses, meanwhile, was processed and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Madden thanked Montvale and Woodcliff Lake police, as well as sheriff’s officers and the sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

