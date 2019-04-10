Paramus School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Route 80 Crash

A 78-year-old school bus driver was indicted Wednesday for causing a Route 80 crash with a dump truck last May that killed a Paramus fifth-grader and a teacher while injuring 40 students.

Hudy Muldrow of Woodland Park is facing two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, 25 counts of assault by auto and a summons listing 16 counts of assault by auto, authorities said.

East Brook Middle School fifth-grader Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson in last May's Mt. Olive crash with a dump truck -- Muldrow behind the wheel of the bus, authorities said.

Muldrow was scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on April 29 at the Morris County Courthouse in Morristown, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and New Jersey State Police Acting Superintendent Patrick Callahan said.

Click here for original story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.