Paramus Sanitation Truck, Jeep Collide Just Off Route 17

A Jeep crashed through a fence and landed on its side after a collision Tuesday morning with a Paramus sanitation truck just off Route 17.

The 23-year-old Jeep Compass driver climbed out on the passenger side with what responders described as a minor hand injury following the crash on East Ridgewood Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. March 7.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by a Paramus EMS unit.

None of the borough workers were injured in the collision, which only damaged their truck's front bumper.

A tow truck righted and removed the Jeep.

Paramus police are investigating the cause.

Borough firefighters and a Bergen County sheriff's officer also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

