Paramus 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced in an Instagram video Wednesday.

In an Instagram live video Aydin of Paramus said she went to Rochelle Park's ShopRite, BJ's in Paramus and Corrado's in Paterson wearing a "flimsy" mask from her husband, surgeon Bill Aydin's office.

Aydin said she thought she took all the necessary precautions, however, she didn't wipe down her groceries because she had so many.

On Monday, March 30, the local mom started feeling extremely fatigued, she said, and begged her husband to bring home a test despite not having a fever, cough or other common symptoms.

"There were a few rough days," Aydin said, noting a dense headache. "I was extremely tired and sleeping a lot."

Aydin had been sick for 10 days and was finally starting to feel better when she got her results back.

She said she is feeling much better and things are going "in the right direction."

