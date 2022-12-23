Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday.

Initial details were scant.

Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said.

Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance from Route 17 and the northbound Garden State Parkway, in the area of $1.5 million.

K-9 units were summoned and police reported having two suspects in custody within 20 minutes. A short time later came word of another arrest.

Barely 40 minutes after the initial call, a fourth suspect reportedly was seized.

More information was expected after everything was sorted out.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.