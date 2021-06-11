Paramus Passersby Rescue Victims After SUVs Collide Head On, Burst Into Flames

HEROES: Passersby pulled three victims from their vehicles following a fiery wrong-way head-on crash Friday night in Paramus that critically injured one of the drivers, authorities confirmed.

A BMW SUV carrying two men was headed south on the wrong side of Paramus Road near Alpine Drive when it slammed head-on into a Honda SUV occupied by a female driver shortly before 5:30 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Passersby, including a member of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, pulled the victims out before the vehicles were consumed by flames.

The female driver was very seriously injured, Ehrenberg said.

The two men sustained minor to moderate injuries, the chief said.

Paramus firefighters doused the blaze.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating with borough police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Paramus Road was closed in both directions indefinitely from Route 4 to Century Road.

The BMW (left) crossed the double-yellow line on Paramus Road and slammed head-on into the Honda, authorities said. RING Neighbors

