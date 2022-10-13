Paramus Officer Injured When Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends In Crash, Bailout

An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that injured a Paramus police officer and a bailout, with arrests, in front of Bergen Community College, multiple responders said.

A Saddle River police officer began pursuing the stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and tandem vehicle on Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River around midnight Thursday, Oct. 13.

The fleeing vehicles had reached high speed when the officer broke off the pursuit on Hillsdale Avenue headed toward Paramus, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Surrounding jurisdictions were notified, and Paramus police quickly picked up the chase.

The Mercedes collided with a Paramus police car and possibly another vehicle before the occupants then tried to flee on foot.

One was caught immediately and at least one other was seized soon after.

Faheim McGill, 19, and Nyeri H. Reeds, 22, both of Newark, were sent to the Bergen County Jail after being charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and minor drug possession.

The officer, meanwhile, was driven by a colleague to a local hospital for treatment of what responders said was a shoulder injury.

Paramus police were expected to release additional details sometime Thursday.

