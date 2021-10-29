Contact Us
News

Paramus Firefighters Douse House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
368 Cedar Lane, Paramus
368 Cedar Lane, Paramus Photo Credit: Brian Niland

Paramus' bravest didn't have far to go to fight a house fire Thursday night.

Police and firefighters quickly got to the Cedar Lane home around the corner from Fire Company No. 3 after the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Engine access off Cedar Lane was difficult, so firefighters cut a hole in the company parking lot fence to run a line to the 2½-story, wood-frame home.

The fire was doused within 20 minutes.

It nonetheless caused extensive damage to the 2½-story, wood-frame home.

No injuries were reported.

VIDEO by Mark Rosetti (demonracer2)

Additional photos: demonracer2.smugmug.com / facebook.com/Demonracer2@Demonracer2 (Instagram) 

