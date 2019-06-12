Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
'Papi, Keep My Bike': Mom Struggles To Fulfill Native Demarest Dad's Dying Wish

Cecilia Levine
Nicole Sealy is hoping to pay off the remaining $15,000 on her late partner Sean Huster's Harley Davidson, to fulfill his dying wish for their son, Avery, 8.
Nicole Sealy is hoping to pay off the remaining $15,000 on her late partner Sean Huster's Harley Davidson, to fulfill his dying wish for their son, Avery, 8. Photo Credit: Nicole Sealy

The Harley Davidson in her garage pretty much is all that her 8-year-old son, Avery, has left to remember his dad, Nicole Sealy says.

It was Demarest native Sean Huster's first and only Harley, his dream bike.

Huster financed it last December, just four months before he died unexpectedly on April 26, at 44 years old.

His last words to Avery were: "Papi, keep my bike."

The trouble is: His mom needs $15,000 to pay it off, which interest increasing each month.

Sealy had raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday through a GoFundMe campaign . But there's still a long way to go.

"We were so excited when Sean decided to get the Harley, and he was so excited to share his joy of riding with Avery," said Sealy of Winter Park, FL, who met Huster growing up in Demarest.

"I remember the first time Avery got on," she said. "He was a bit scared, so Sean took him around the block. When they came back I saw the same look of exhilaration in Avery’s face that I saw on Sean’s face for all those years.

"After that, Avery always wanted to be on it."

Avery has written countless letters and emails to Harley Davidson, and even went to the dealership begging to let him keep his dad's bike, Sealy said.

The youngster even offered his life savings: $300.

Harley's finance team said the motorcycle has to be paid off. However, the company also agreed to host an event last month to help Avery raise the money.

Sealy worries that it still won't be enough.

"Avery goes to the garage each day and wipes down his dad’s bike, often sitting in his Harley jacket, boots and hat or walking around wearing his motorcycle helmet," she said.

"Avery is not only suffering the tragic loss of his father at such a young age," his mom added. "[He] also feels distraught that he can’t make his dad’s last wish come true."

DONATE: Avery's Wish (GoFundMe)

