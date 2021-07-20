PAPD, NYPD Rescue Would-Be Jumper From GWB

A suicidal New York man was rescued from the George Washington Bridge and brought to a hospital for a psychological evaluation Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Port Authority police “received a report from 911 of a suicidal man, 51, on the bridge,” PAPD spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

“Both the PAPD and NYPD canvassed the span and found him on the southern pedestrian walkway near the New York tower,” she said.

Port Authority police took him into custody before an EMS unit took him to the hospital.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

