Panic At Newark Airport: Things Get Hairy After Traveler Opens Wrong Door

UPDATE: A customer exited through a Newark Airport security door Monday morning, triggering a sizable police response and prompting more than mild panic.

"Earlier today a customer exited through a security door" at Terminal C, Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) tweeted at 10:42 a.m. "PAPD responding and the incident in under control."

Some travelers didn't see it that way.

@theofficebebe: "Worker told us was a possible bomb threat.. REAL under control."

@amannn85: "People were like an uncontrolled stampede running to exit through gate C109 , when others saw saw this ran and ducked under tables. People were out on the tarmac and those coming off the plane at C111 were diverted to exit through the jet bridge stairs"

Some said the terminal was evacuated, while others said only partially.

@TheMattSafer: "People screaming, running, falling down steps....some people were mid check-in and are barefoot outside. 100% total chaos."

Some claimed they were told there was an active shooter. One tweeter even claimed to hear gunshots.

@fr0stfall: "I work here and I’m hiding. There’s police everywhere. What do you MEAN."

@AlanaMJonatMD: "At gate C109, huge panic, everyone hit the floor. No one has been by to check on anyone. Were we at the site of the breach or just the fringe?"

Passengers on planes noted that security doors were shut for safety.

@Matt_Curry: "We’re on the runway waiting to leave . Engines been off for a while Bc passengers who evacuated from terminal c were on the runway behind our plane."

It was over almost as quickly as it had begun.

At 11:01 a.m., the airport tweeted: "The earlier security event has been resolved, and you can return to the terminal."

At 11:04 a.m., @PeekayFunny: "Now everything is ok. Waiting for boarding....Flight delayed."

Minutes later, @Mikey1014G: "We all assumed the worst, but it was over in 20 minutes."

Several passengers reported seeing a woman taken into custody by a number of uninformed officers.

There was no immediate word from the airport on whether the security door was opened by mistake or that the person responsible had ill intent.

@TheYechiel: "Stop posting false reports about Newark Airport. There was a issue at security, there were lots of cops, it's been contained and flights are boarding (I'm literally on my flight now). It's not shut down, there's no shooter. Stop creating panic."

Daily Voice has messages in to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which handles security at the area airports.

From the official Newark Liberty Airport Twitter page. @EWRairport

