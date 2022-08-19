PalPark Officer Dragged, Perps Sought In Traffic Stop

SEE ANYTHING? A Palisades Park police officer was dragged by an SUV when the driver deliberately hit the gas during an overnight traffic stop, authorities said.

The officer spotted the Jeep with its headlights off near the corner of East Central Boulevard and 6th Street around 2 a.m. Friday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.

He stopped the vehicle on East Central Boulevard near Inwood Terrace just over the border in Fort Lee and was immediately assaulted by its two occupants when he tried to question them, Espino said.

The driver then hit the accelerator, dragging the officer a short distance before he fell to the ground. The Jeep then sped off through Fort Lee, Espino said.

Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield police officers rushed to help their colleagues establish a perimeter, the captain said.

The officer, meanwhile, was treated at a local hospital and released with injuries that, thankfully, were minor, Espino said.

Espino asked that residents and merchants in the area check their security video for possible images that could help find those responsible.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has any information that could help identify the suspects and/or their vehicle is asked to call Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900.

