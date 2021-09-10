Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
PalPark Burglar Cuts His Way Into Gas Station

Jerry DeMarco
Delta station, Grand Avenue, Palisades Park
Delta station, Grand Avenue, Palisades Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: PPPD

A burglar took $500 from a Palisades Park gas station after breaking in overnight, authorities said.

The bandit cut through a glass door to get into the office at the Delta station on Grand Avenue at West Palisade Boulevard shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Detective Sgt. Alex Monteleone said.

He snatched proceeds from a cigar box and fled on foot, the sergeant said.

Surveillance video shows the burglar wearing a hat, face mask, blue hoodie, khaki pants and gloves, Monteleone said.

Anyone with information that could help identify him is asked to contact Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900.

